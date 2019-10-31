Fraud, corruption trial underway for former SNC-Lavalin executive Sami Bebawi
Former SNC-Lavalin vice-president Sami Bebawi leaves a courtroom in Montreal on Friday, February 15, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Published Thursday, October 31, 2019 2:50PM EDT
MONTREAL - The fraud and corruption trial of Sami Bebawi, a former executive with engineering giant SNC-Lavalin, has begun hearing from its first witness today at the Montreal courthouse.
Bebawi, 73, faces eight charges including fraud, corruption, laundering proceeds of crime, possession of stolen goods and bribery of foreign officials. He pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday morning.
The first person to take the stand was the Crown's main witness, former SNC-Lavalin executive Riadh Ben Aissa, who worked directly with Bebawi at the company.
The 14 jurors were chosen earlier in the week and the trial is presided by Superior Court Justice Guy Cournoyer.
Cournoyer told jurors "Mr. Bebawi is presumed innocent." The judge said it was up to prosecutors to prove the accusations against Bebawi beyond any reasonable doubt.
Bebawi was charged in 2014, following an RCMP investigation that also led to charges against the company itself.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Quebec to impose a 'values test' on immigrants as of Jan. 1
- New Brunswick slavery connections: Portrait of Ludlow removed from law school
- Halloween postponed: Montreal, other cities, urge trick-or-treaters to wait a day due to bad weather
- Retirement home in N.L. embrace Halloween as residents play dead in haunted house
- Toronto police search for missing American whose children died in tornado