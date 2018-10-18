Francois Legault to be sworn in as Quebec premier, announce cabinet
Quebec Premier-designate Francois Legault gives the thumbs up to some of his elected candidates after speaking to the media the day after after winning the provincial election Tuesday, October 2, 2018 in Quebec City.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 11:38AM EDT
QUEBEC - Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault is set to be sworn in as premier today and unveil what is expected to be a gender-balanced cabinet.
An announcement is scheduled for 2 p.m., followed by a speech.
Legault has said he will form a small cabinet of between 20 and 25 ministers that will include a mix of newcomers and veterans, ensure regional representation and be composed equally of women and men.
Legault's party swept to victory in the Oct. 1 provincial election, winning 74 of the legislature's 125 seats.
The victory ushered in a new political era, ending nearly 50 years of Liberal and Parti Quebecois rule.
Forty-six men and 28 women were elected under the Coalition banner.
