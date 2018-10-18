Francois Legault sworn in as Quebec premier, announces 26-member cabinet
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 11:38AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 18, 2018 3:36PM EDT
QUEBEC -- Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault was sworn in as Quebec's premier Thursday, officially ending nearly 50 years of Liberal and Parti Quebecois rule in the province.
Legault received a long standing ovation from guests after he was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. J. Michel Doyon.
The 61-year-old Air Transat co-founder fulfilled a promise to form a gender-balanced cabinet with 13 men and 13 women. He named women to important portfolios such as health and justice.
Legault's cabinet includes a mix of newcomers and veterans representing Quebec's different regions.
Former coroner's office spokeswoman Genevieve Guilbault was named deputy premier and public security minister, while lawyer Simon Jolin-Barrette was given the task of implementing Legault's controversial promise to reduce immigration and institute a French and values test for new arrivals.
Other high-profile assignments include Eric Girard in finance, Jean-Francois Roberge in education, and former Charbonneau commission lawyer Sonia LeBel in justice.
Legault's party swept to victory in the Oct. 1 provincial election, winning 74 of the legislature's 125 seats.
Forty-six men and 28 women were elected under the Coalition banner.
