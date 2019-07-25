Fourth body recovered from site of Labrador plane crash, three still missing
This map shows where an Air Saguenay aircraft is believed to have crashed in northern Labrador.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 2:56PM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The RCMP say a fourth body has been recovered from the Labrador lake where a float plane carrying seven men, including the pilot, crashed July 15.
Cpl. Jolene Garland said divers recovered the body from the remote Mistastin Lake, about 100 kilometres southwest of Nain, on Wednesday.
The body has not yet been identified and is expected at the office of the province's chief medical examiner sometime today, Garland said.
Divers continued to search Thursday for the three remaining people and for the downed de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver plane, owned by Quebec airline Air Saguenay.
The cause of the crash, which happened after the plane left Labrador's Three Rivers Lodge for a fishing trip on Mistastin lake, is still unknown.
The bodies of fishing guide Dwayne Winsor of Deer Lake, N.L., guest John Weaver II of Chicago and another 67-year-old man from New Jersey had previously been recovered.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- U.S. man sentenced to life in 1987 killings of Canadian couple
- Human fetus found on an Ottawa sidewalk: police
- Manitoba premier promises to scrap death taxes if PCs are re-elected
- Canadian collector pays more than $550,000 for rare Nike sneakers, sets new world record
- Fourth body recovered from site of Labrador plane crash, three still missing