

The Canadian Press





MOUNT FOREST, Ont. -- Provincial police say a four-year-old boy has died following a farm accident in Mount Forest, Ont., on Monday.

Officers say a tractor hit a child at about 4 p.m. in the community in Wellington County.

They say fire services and paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 4 p.m. and found the boy unresponsive.

Officers are not releasing the boy's identity at this time.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident.