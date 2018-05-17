

CTVNews.ca Staff





A four-year-old girl and her 24-year-old father have died in an early morning house fire in southeastern Saskatchewan.

Emergency crews were called to a pair of house fires in the town of Carnduff, nearly 300 kilometres southeast of Regina, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Thursday.

“What are believed to be human remains of two individuals were discovered inside one of the residences,” Carnduff RCMP said in a statement.

Speaking to CTV Regina, a family friend identified the victims as Ryan Raven and his daughter, Daniyela Wiebe. The child’s mother, Destinee Wiebe, is said to be in hospital in stable condition.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign has been set up for the family, who are said to have no insurance.

RCMP say an investigation is currently underway.

With files from CTV Regina and The Canadian Press