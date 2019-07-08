A spike in drowning deaths is ringing alarm bells in Quebec, with the latest victim a four-year-old boy who died in a backyard pool in the Laval area.

Emergency services were called around 3 p.m. on Sunday after the boy was pulled from a backyard pool in the Ste. Dorothee neighbourhood. Police arrived on scene first and began CPR until paramedics took over. The boy was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is still unclear what went wrong.

This latest fatality brings the total number of drowning deaths in the province this year to 30 -- a 20-per-cent increase from last year.

Three of the 30 drownings occurred in a residential pool. The rest happened in open bodies of water like lakes or rivers.

The Quebec Lifesaving Society told CTV Montreal that high water levels, exacerbated by the rain and snow this spring, have led to stronger currents that can be challenging for swimmers.

Raynald Hawkins of the Quebec Lifesaving Society cautioned that parents of small children should always be within “arms reach ” from them, and that if there is no lifeguard on duty “to use your personal flotation device,” even when on a boat.

Across Canada, drowning deaths have made headlines steadily throughout the year: in May, a 23-year-old Indian exchange student was swept away by the North Thompson River in B.C.; in June a 29-year-old Manitoba man drowned in Madge Lake, Sask., after jumping in the water to rescue a child; and, on Monday, the body of a missing 24-year-old man was pulled from the water in Ontario’s Bruce Peninsula National Park.