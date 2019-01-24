Four workers injured in propane explosion outside Mississauga strip mall
Police say four workers have been taken to hospital after a propane explosion outside a strip mall in Mississauga, Ont. (CTV)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 10:40AM EST
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police say four workers have been taken to hospital after a propane explosion outside a strip mall in Mississauga, Ont.
Peel regional police Const. Harinder Sohi says five roofers showed up for work around 7 a.m. Thursday and opened the door to a shipping container that held their tools and propane tanks.
He says the explosion occurred when they opened the door, seriously injuring three of the workers with burns to their bodies and hurting a fourth worker as well.
Sohi says the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
He says the explosion appears to be accidental, but the Ministry of Labour and the Office of the Fire Marhsal are also investigating.
Sohi says the explosion occurred outside the back of the plaza and businesses in the mall remain open.
