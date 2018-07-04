Four stabbed on bus in Brampton, Ont.; suspect arrested
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018 2:00AM EDT
BRAMPTON, Ont. - Four people are in hospital after being stabbed Tuesday night aboard a transit bus in Brampton, Ont.
Peel Region police say the victims were stabbed just after 9:15 p.m. (in the area of Queen Street and McVean Drive).
One victim was taken to a trauma centre and the other three were brought to a local hospital. Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.
A female suspect was arrested at the scene.
Police have not released any names or ages, nor have they indicted what may have triggered the stabbings.
Police want to speak with anyone who was on the bus at the time and have not yet spoken to investigators at the scene.
