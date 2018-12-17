Four sailors stuck on disabled boat southeast of Halifax
Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre Halifax shared this map of a disabled sailboat located about 240 nautical miles off the Halifax coast. (@JTFA_FOIA / Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 5:28PM EST
HALIFAX - Rescue officials were attempting to save four crew members stranded aboard a storm-battered sailboat in high seas off Nova Scotia Monday night.
Capt. Wayne Jarvis, air co-ordinator with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax, says the U.K.-registered vessel had been located about 240 nautical miles southeast of Halifax.
He says the 15-metre sailboat had been beat up in the stormy seas, and at 6 p.m. AT was in the "storm centre" with winds up to 50 knots causing high seas.
Jarvis says search and rescue officials were trying to get the four people off the vessel, possibly using a helicopter.
A tweet by Joint Task Force Atlantic added that the sailboat was "disabled."
#JRCC Halifax is conducting the rescue of 4 x crew members from a disabled sail boat located about 240 nautical miles off the Halifax coast pic.twitter.com/95tFRJBYgY— JTFA | FOIA (@JTFA_FOIA) December 17, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Next OPP commissioner returns to old job with Toronto police
- I didn't question Muskrat Falls cost estimates, former premier tells inquiry
- Four sailors stuck on disabled boat southeast of Halifax
- Crown says no evidence of political interference in Mark Norman case
- Irregular migrant claims last month dropped to lowest levels since June 2017