

Joshua Weinberger, Special to CTVNews.ca





Four police officers have been charged with theft and perjury in relation to the execution of a search warrant in a 2014 investigation.

The charges on Thursday come almost a year after an Ontario Superior Court of Justice judge ruled that the officers had violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms when they “took advantage of an opportunity to steal while executing a search warrant” at a storage unit belonging to 35-year-old Lowell Somerville, a man accused of trafficking heroin and cocaine.

What the officers allegedly stole was a large, hand painted wooden sculpture depicting Al Pacino’s Tony Montana character from the 1983 crime film “Scarface.”

Security cameras outside the facility where Somerville had leased space showed the four Peel Region officers approaching the locker, and one of them leaving a short time later with the object.

“Each officer knew that this was something that they had no right to take,” Ontario Superior Court Justice Jennifer Wollcombe wrote in her decision in May 2017. “Perhaps because they never suspected a drug dealer would complain or believed if he did, they committed what they knew was a theft of property.”

She called their conduct “not only profoundly disappointing, but shocking.”

Five drug-related charges against Somerville have been stayed as a result of the officers’ alleged actions. And following the release of Wollcombe’s judgment, Peel Police Chief Jennifer Evans pledged to immediately start an internal investigation into the matter. It was closed on Thursday.

Sgt. Manuel Pinheiro, Const. Richard Rerrie, Const. Damian Savino, and Const. Mihai Muresan are now all charged with one count of theft under $5,000, two counts of willfully telling an untruth in court, and one count of obstructing police.

"Our officers are held to a high standard in order to maintain the trust that we have worked so hard to build with our community," Wollcombe said in a press release.

All four officers are suspended with pay as per the terms of the Police Services Act and are expected to appear in a Brampton courtroom on June 4.

With files from CTV Toronto