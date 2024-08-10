Canada

    • Four people taken to hospital after DFO plane crash near Corner Brook, N.L.

    Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Four people were taken to hospital on Friday after an aircraft contracted by the federal fisheries department went down near Corner Brook, N.L.

    Joint Rescue Coordination Centre spokesman Trevor Ackland says a helicopter was dispatched shortly after 11:37 a.m. when a Cessna 337H Skymaster aircraft descended into the mountains around Corner Brook. 

    A constable from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and paramedics from Eastern Health Services also arrived on site to assist. 

    Ackland says one person had no vital signs when responders arrived at the scene.

    He says the aircraft was contracted from Quebec by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

    The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says investigators arrived on the scene today, but declined to provide any further details about the incident. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Uvalde shooter's uncle begged police to let him talk to the gunman

    The uncle of the Uvalde school shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers begged police to let him try to talk his nephew down. In a 911 call released Saturday, the uncle told police that his nephew always listened to him and that if he could talk to him he might be able to get him to stop shooting. The call came in about 10 minutes after the shooting had stopped and the shooter was dead.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News