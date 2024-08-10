Four people taken to hospital after DFO plane crash near Corner Brook, N.L.

Four people were taken to hospital on Friday after an aircraft contracted by the federal fisheries department went down near Corner Brook, N.L.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre spokesman Trevor Ackland says a helicopter was dispatched shortly after 11:37 a.m. when a Cessna 337H Skymaster aircraft descended into the mountains around Corner Brook.

A constable from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and paramedics from Eastern Health Services also arrived on site to assist.

Ackland says one person had no vital signs when responders arrived at the scene.

He says the aircraft was contracted from Quebec by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says investigators arrived on the scene today, but declined to provide any further details about the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024