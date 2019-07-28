

Alexandra Mae Jones , CTVNews.ca





York Regional Police have taken a 20-year-old man into custody after four people were found dead in a residence in Markham on Sunday afternoon.

For more on this story, visit CTV Toronto

Police were called to the area of Castlemore Avenue, east of Mingay Avenue, around 3 p.m. after receiving a report that multiple people were injured.

They encountered the 20-year-old man at the door of the residence, and took him into custody. When they searched the building, they located the bodies of four people.

The four have not been identified yet, and the cause of death is still unknown for all four. The investigation is still ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen or heard anything to come forward and speak to them.