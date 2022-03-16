A new survey found four-in-five say they support the Liberal government's plan to allow an unlimited number of Ukrainian refugees into the country.

According to an online survey conducted by the non-profit Angus Reid Institute, there is an unprecedented enthusiasm among Canadiansfor welcoming Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

In 2015, only 39 per cent of Canadians supported the government's plan to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees in Canada. That figure rose to 52 per cent in February 2016, but remained far short of the current 80 per cent support for accepting Ukrainian refugees.

Canada has promised to allow entry of an “unlimited” number of fleeing Ukrainians through a new visa system under which they can be granted open-work permits and residence for two years, before they can apply for permanent residence or return home.

This plan is more generous and radically different from past visa-granting programs for those fleeing war-torn countries.

In October 2015, shortly after Trudeau and the Liberals won a majority government, more Canadians opposed than supportedhis party’splan to bring in Syrian refugees.

Just over half (51 per cent) said they opposed bringing 25,000 Syrians refugees into the country, while 39 per cent were in support, Angus Reid Institute’s survey said. Support then for welcoming in a limited number of Syrians was approximately half of the support now for bringing in an unlimited number of Ukrainians.

According to the survey, almost half of Canadians are also inclined to send more weapons to the frontlines in Europe.

This represents a near tripling of support in the last six weeks, for Canada supplying Ukraine with lethal aid. The number of Canadians who say this country has no role to play in the conflict has almost halved to 12 per cent duringthe same period.

Canada’s assistance to Ukraine before and after the Russian invasion has included escalating sanctions against Russian exports, businesses and individuals,more than $200 million in humanitarian aid, a $500-million loan, $7.8 million worth of lethal equipment and military aid including weapons, body armour and food.

Canadians are broadly supportive of many of the measures Canada has already taken.

Fourinfive (79 per cent) say they support sending humanitarian aid, seveninten (68 per cent) support broad economic sections and two-thirds (64 per cent) support targeted sanctions.

However, the survey also says that Canadians’appetite for a confrontational war is much weaker.

Only 16 per cent say that Canadian troops should be sent into the battle zone to fight alongside Ukrainian forces, while just 12 per cent say Canada should stay out of it altogether.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted the online survey from March 10 to 15 among a representative randomized sample of 4,292 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

Get in touch

Do you have both Ukrainian and Russian family members? How are you handling the crisis? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.

Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.

Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

________________________________________________