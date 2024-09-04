Canada

    • Four natural disasters across Canada led to record number of insurance claims: bureau

    Cars are partially submerged in flood waters in the Don Valley following heavy rain in Toronto, on Tuesday, July 16 2024. (The Canadian Press/Arlyn McAdorey) Cars are partially submerged in flood waters in the Don Valley following heavy rain in Toronto, on Tuesday, July 16 2024. (The Canadian Press/Arlyn McAdorey)
    Share

    The Insurance Bureau of Canada says this summer saw a record number of insurance claims driven by four major weather events and natural disasters over the span of four weeks.

    It says the industry is addressing around 228,000 claims, a 406 per cent increase compared with the previous 20-year average, after the flooding in Toronto and elsewhere in southern Ontario, the Jasper wildfire, Calgary hailstorm and flooding in Quebec regions.

    Celyeste Power, president and CEO of the Insurance Bureau of Canada, calls it the "most challenging" summer ever for those affected by storms and wildfires.

    She says the claims process will take time because of the volume, along with factors such as Canada's skilled labour shortages and supply chain challenges.

    Canada's home, auto and business insurers reported 160,000 claims for the entirety of 2023.

    The bureau says severe weather in 2023 caused more than $3.1 billion in insured damage across Canada.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News