An Ontario taxi driver’s vehicle has been recovered after he was allegedly assaulted by four males who stole his cab early Friday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the scene a short drive from Wilfrid Laurier University in Kitchener around 2:15 a.m. Friday morning, according to an official news release. Police were responding to a report that a cab driver had been assaulted, and his vehicle and personal property stolen.

The driver was treated for minor injuries in hospital as police launched an ongoing investigation.

“As a result of the investigation the vehicle was located a few blocks away,” the release said.

No description of the suspects have been provided at this time and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

 