

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ontario taxi driver’s vehicle has been recovered after he was allegedly assaulted by four males who stole his cab early Friday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the scene a short drive from Wilfrid Laurier University in Kitchener around 2:15 a.m. Friday morning, according to an official news release. Police were responding to a report that a cab driver had been assaulted, and his vehicle and personal property stolen.

The driver was treated for minor injuries in hospital as police launched an ongoing investigation.

“As a result of the investigation the vehicle was located a few blocks away,” the release said.

No description of the suspects have been provided at this time and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.