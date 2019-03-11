

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron





Four inmates have escaped from a New Brunswick halfway house over the past month and three are still on the loose -- a problem that can be traced back to Harper-era funding cuts, says a local Liberal MP.

Over the weekend, the Saint John Police Force issued a notice that Dylan Nicholas McNamara had left the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre in Saint John. He’s serving a nearly 33-month sentence for armed robbery, assault and mischief.

For more information on McNamara's escape, visit CTV Atlantic

On Feb. 11, Police issued similar notices for Nico Soubliere, Darren Brent Snell and James Burnside. Burnside has since been located but the other two remain on the loose.

Soubliere is serving a six-years-and-eight-months sentence for manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm while Snell is serving a three-years-and-11-months sentence for robbery, assault on a peace officer, and assault with a weapon.

Saint John’s Police Chief Bruce Connell said looking for the missing inmates has become a “day-to-day activity” for his officers.

"Some of the offenders that have been placed there, come from other jurisdictions…are placed in our community and when they don't follow the rules, then the municipal police force, in this case the Saint John Police Force, has to pick that up," he told CTV Atlantic.

The Parrtown Community Correctional Centre is operated by the Correctional Service of Canada and can house up to 26 federal offenders who are on conditional release in the community. In the facility’s more than 50 years of operation, it has rarely seen this many walkouts in such a short time frame.

Wayne Long, a Liberal MP representing Saint John, points to federal budget cuts from a previous government as the explanation for the escapes.

"This is something that's happened over the last five or six years, when the Harper government cut that funding,” he said. “That was a major cut that directly impacted the Saint John Police Force. It directly impacted the Parrtown correctional facility."

As parts of the cuts, the facility’s permanent in-house police officer was eliminated.

Connell has been to Ottawa to advocate for the funding to be restored and says the reception has been positive.

"They certainly say they're interested,” he said. “They hear our concerns. I think there are some plans to make things better there, but again, how long can we wait for that to happen?"

Saint John police are asking anyone who sees the inmates not to approach and instead call the nearest police department.