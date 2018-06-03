

CTVNews.ca Staff





A rib festival in Pickering, Ont. turned violent Saturday night as gunshots rang through the crowded event, leaving four people injured.

Durham Regional Police Staff Sgt. Paul Cummins said the gunshots began around 11 p.m. outside the Pickering Civic Complex, where the area’s annual Ribfest event was taking place.

Bullets struck four of the festival attendees, all of whom were treated for non life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday morning, police had the area cordoned off with police tape. A black sedan parked at the site appeared to have a bullet hole near its trunk.

Durham police say the investigation is still in its early stages. They are scheduled to provide an update on the situation later Sunday.

Pickering Mayor Dave Ryan said in a tweet he’s “shocked and deeply troubled” by the incident.

“Kudos to Ribfest organizers for their robust security measures at the entrances, which kept trouble out,” he said. “All levels of (government) must work together to get these illegal guns off our streets!”

According to Pickering Ribfest’s website, the event is a “family-friendly community” festival with nine rib vendors. The event will be open for business on Sunday from noon until 8 p.m.

Nick Foster, a Pickering resident, told CP24 he hopes Saturday night’s incident doesn’t dissuade people from enjoying the festival on Sunday.

“It is a completely safe event, a lot of great people,” he said. “I am just completely shocked that this happened out here.”

“I think everyone is still going to come and have a great time. That’s what I hope will happen.”

With files from The Canadian Press and CP24

Ribfest is open today at Noon! Please note: NEW Entrance is on the North side of the Park. Join us for the Butter Tart Frenzy from Noon - 6pm. Park open Noon - 8pm today! See you there! Posted by Pickering Ribfest on Sunday, 3 June 2018

I'm shocked & deeply troubled about the shootings which occurred in @CityofPickering. Kudos to Ribfest organizers for their robust security measures at the entrances, which kept trouble out. All levels of gov't must work together to get these illegal guns off our streets! pic.twitter.com/G9UwYnQojv — Mayor Dave Ryan (@mayordaveryan) June 3, 2018