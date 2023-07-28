Four homes in Northwest Territories lost in wildfire, road closed: fire agency
An out-of-control wildfire in the Northwest Territories has destroyed four homes in a community about 100 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife.
Wildfire information officer Mike Westwick says the fire has reached the community of Behchoko in Rae.
The territory's wildfire agency had initially said five homes were lost but has since revised the total to four.
Westwick says the wildfire is about 45 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife and that while the capital is not at risk at this time, crews are preparing to address future threats.
Westwick says a portion of Highway 3, which connects Behchoko to Yellowknife, has been closed and crews are focusing on dousing spot fires and protecting homes in the community of Behchoko.
He says visibility remains an issue for the 64 firefighters responding to the fire in the area.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says economy grew 0.3 per cent in May
Statistics Canada say the Canadian economy grew by 0.3 per cent May. The federal agency's preliminary estimate suggests real GDP grew at an annualized rate of 1 per cent in the second quarter.
Breaking | The Eagles' Randy Meisner dies from complications, the band says
Randy Meisner, who was a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles and served as a bassist and vocalist, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.
Vancouver Island campground evacuated after bear rips into tents, tries to enter occupied vehicle
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned black bear tore into three tents and tried to enter an occupied vehicle.
A meat allergy caused by tick spit is getting more common, CDC says
More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites, according to a government report released Thursday.
5 things to know about UFO crash retrieval claims made to U.S. lawmakers
The Pentagon denies claims from a former U.S. intelligence officer who says a secret program is trying to reverse-engineer crashed UFOs. Here are five things to know about the allegations.
Russia says a Ukrainian drone was shot down outside Moscow
A Ukrainian drone was shot down early Friday outside Moscow, Russia's defence ministry said. It was the third drone strike or attempt on the capital region this month.
Movie reviews: 'Haunted Mansion' delivers the ride's mild happy haunts
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Haunted Mansion,' 'The Beanie Bubble,' 'Prisoner's Daughter' and 'North of Normal.'
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 profile | The Canadian who creates the real, but fake, sounds in Hollywood blockbuster films
W5 profiles the man who makes the sounds for breaking bones and squealing tires in Hollywood’s biggest films; and he does it from a small town in Ontario. Watch 'Sound Farms' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
Toronto
-
Groups of tenants across Toronto are withholding rent payments
In the east Toronto neighbourhood of Thorncliffe Park, residents in three buildings have withheld rent since May, after their landlord proposed a five per cent increase for next year — and they're not alone.
-
Man charged in fatal 'targeted' shooting also allegedly killed Toronto police dog
A man who allegedly killed a Toronto police dog as he tried to evade arrest has been charged in connection with a targeted shooting at a Toronto apartment that left another man dead.
-
Man and woman rushed to hospital following collision in Scarborough
A man and woman are in hospital following an overnight collision in in Scarborough.
Ottawa
-
Liberals win byelection in Kanata-Carleton
Liberal Karen McCrimmon won the provincial byelection in the riding of Kanata-Carleton, receiving 34.35 per cent of the vote.
-
O-Train can 'easily' provide the service with a single-car train, OC Transpo boss says
The head of OC Transpo suggests the O-Train can "easily" offer service with single-car trains to meet ridership needs this summer, and had been looking at only providing single-car trains on weekends to deal with low ridership.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 28-30
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of July.
Barrie
-
Active police investigation underway at Penetanguishene mall
Provincial police confirm there is an active investigation underway in Penetanguishene.
-
One person in custody following weapons call at Georgian Mall
Police say one person has been taken into custody after an incident at Georgian Mall Thursday evening.
-
New electric vehicle charging network being built by major automakers could lure more buyers to EVs
The announcement Wednesday that seven major automakers are joining to build a large North American electric vehicle charging network should pull people off the sidelines to at least consider shifting away from gas-powered vehicles.
Kitchener
-
Wellesley crash sends 7 to hospital, 1 by air ambulance
Waterloo regional police say seven people have been transported to hospital, including one person by air ambulance to an out of region hospital, following a multi-vehicle crash.
-
Mustang driver recorded going 170km/h on Highway 401, says he was only going 150km/h
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 23-year-old driver has been charged with stunt driving after passing a marked cruiser in heavy rain going 170km/h.
-
'I miss him every day': Family-friends and hockey community speak out following sudden death of young athlete
Family, friends and the hockey community are mourning the death of a prominent young athlete.
London
-
$150,000 in damages after boat catches fire in London laneway
One person was taken to hospital and damage is estimated at $150,000 after a boat caught fire in a laneway.
-
Suspect charged after damage at Dimi's Greek House in downtown London
After reviewing the surveillance and with help from the Community Foot Patrol Unit, a suspect was found and arrested.
-
Friday will bring the heat before a weekend cool down
A heat warning remains in effect with Friday being the hottest day over the next seven days, according to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.
Windsor
-
Windsor fire crews called out Friday morning
The call was upgraded to a working fire around 7:30 a.m. and was declared out around 8:30 a.m.
-
Heat warning still in effect before weekend cool down
Things are expected to get warmer before they get cooler with humidity making it feel like 44 C in the region on Friday.
-
Genetic genealogy's role in solving Carol Christou's murder sparks bigger conversation
Genetic Genealogy is still a relatively new tool for investigators, according to one researcher who spoke to CTV News.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Massive water main break floods streets of St-Michel in Montreal
A massive water main break in Montreal's St-Michel neighbourhood flooded streets and waterlogged cars Friday morning, forcing the evacuation of at least two buildings.
-
Double-homicide in Montreal: suspect found in canal was spouse, father of victims
The body discovered in the Lachine canal Thursday belongs to the suspected killer of a woman and her 12-year-old daughter, Montreal police (SPVM) have confirmed. Police also reported that the 59-year-old man was the woman's spouse and the girl's father.
-
24-year-old cyclist in critical condition after collision in Montreal's east end
A young cyclist is in critical condition Friday morning after colliding with a car in Montreal's east end.
Atlantic
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
P.E.I. man arrested for driving intoxicated at 4.5 times legal limit
Kings District RCMP have arrested a man for impaired driving after police say he was found operating a vehicle at over four-and-a-half times the legal limit.
-
Aging infrastructure struggling to keep up with storms, wildfires, changing climate
The torrential rain that washed out roads, bridges and a key rail link in Nova Scotia on the weekend is being described as another sign that engineers cannot rely on past weather patterns to design infrastructure able to withstand rising sea levels and destructive storms.
Winnipeg
-
Manitobans clean up after supercell thunderstorms; two possible tornadoes investigated
Grapefruit-sized hail was observed in Manitoba communities following a significant thunderstorm Wednesday night, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) investigates a possible tornado touchdown.
-
Worker dies after high levels of carbon monoxide found in home under construction
A worker at a home under construction in Winnipeg has died after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside.
-
Crown stays assault charges against aides accused of assaulting care home residents in Winnipeg
Manitoba Crown prosecutors have entered a stay of proceedings against two health-care aides accused of assaulting residents at a Winnipeg care home, as court heard there is no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction.
Calgary
-
Driver killed in Crowchild Trail crash
One person was killed in a collision on Crowchild Trail on Friday morning.
-
MP wants federal funding to Calgary Stampede pulled after abuse settlement reached
A member of Parliament says he's calling on the federal government to halt funding to the Calgary Stampede.
-
Fire at Calgary seniors' residence sends 4 to hospital
Emergency crews rushed to tackle a two-alarm fire at a northeast Calgary seniors' residence on Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Boyfriend's father also charged in connection to the death of Beaumont mother Treasa Oberly
Two days after the boyfriend of Treasa Lynn Oberly was charged with her murder, the accused's father has also been arrested in connection to her death.
-
Body of Beaumont man found in river in southwest Edmonton
The remains of a man feared drowned in the North Saskatchewan River have been found and identified.
-
Nightclub owner estimates damage, theft bill for latest burglary at $12,000
A 4 a.m. break-in Thursday at the Evolution Wonder Lounge was the second in five weeks and the third time the glass front door was smashed in six months.
Vancouver
-
Have you seen Jiexiong Xu? Burnaby RCMP still looking for man reported missing last year
Saying they have "exhausted all leads," the Burnaby RCMP are appealing to the public for help finding a man who went missing over a year ago.
-
Retail thefts on the rise, becoming more violent: Retail Council of Canada
Shoplifting is becoming a bigger issue in British Columbia, according to the Retail Council of Canada, which reports that on average, retail thefts have increased by about 300 per cent since the beginning of the pandemic.
-
B.C. Mountie who harassed, mistreated female colleagues allowed to keep his job
A B.C. RCMP officer who admitted to five instances of misconduct related to his treatment of female colleagues has been allowed to keep his job, according to a disciplinary decision.
Politics
-
Liberals pitch Canadians on renewed housing and affordability focus, drawing contrast to Conservatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started his post-shuffle re-pitching of his government as affordability-focused to Canadians on Thursday, seeking to draw a sharp contrast between the Liberals and their Conservative rivals. Housing was another key change made as part of the shuffle, and now the minister in charge says his file will be a 'complete priority.'
-
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
-
Trudeau is striking a new National Security Council, but what will it do?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the newly-announced National Security Council will be in charge of 'overseeing' and setting the 'strategic direction' for emerging challenges Canada is 'increasingly facing.'
Health
-
A meat allergy caused by tick spit is getting more common, CDC says
More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites, according to a government report released Thursday.
-
Most kids with autism in Ontario won't get core therapy funding soon, documents reveal
Most of the children in Ontario waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will not receive it any time soon, the government says in an internal assessment obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
Childhood television time linked to adult obesity and other health issues: study
Children who watch more television are also more likely to develop health conditions like obesity as adults, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Epic Games asks U.S. Supreme Court let App Store order take effect
Epic Games on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow a lower court ruling to take effect against Apple Inc that could force the iPhone maker to change payment practices in its App Store.
-
Jordan lawmakers move to criminalize some online speech, rights groups accuse kingdom of censorship
The lower house of Jordan's parliament passed legislation Thursday to punish online speech deemed harmful to national unity, drawing accusations from human rights groups of a new crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship and repression are increasingly common.
-
Australia fines Facebook owner Meta US$14M for undisclosed data collection
An Australian court ordered Facebook owner Meta Platforms to pay fines totalling US$14 million for collecting user data through a smartphone application advertised as a way to protect privacy without disclosing its actions.
Entertainment
-
Breaking
Breaking | The Eagles' Randy Meisner dies from complications, the band says
Randy Meisner, who was a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles and served as a bassist and vocalist, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.
-
For clergy abuse survivors, Sinead O'Connor's protest that offended so many was brave and prophetic
In 1992, Sinead O'Connor destroyed a photo of Pope John Paul II on U.S. national television. The pushback was swift, turning the late Irish singer-songwriter's protest of sex abuse in the Catholic Church into a career-altering flashpoint.
-
Animation master Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' to open TIFF this year
Influential Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki's first feature in 10 years will open this year's Toronto International Film Festival.
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says economy grew 0.3 per cent in May
Statistics Canada say the Canadian economy grew by 0.3 per cent May. The federal agency's preliminary estimate suggests real GDP grew at an annualized rate of 1 per cent in the second quarter.
-
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
Adidas said Friday that it is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the German sportswear brand seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism.
-
Ocean shippers playing catch up to electric vehicle fire risk
Electric vehicles are crisscrossing the globe to reach their eager buyers, but the battery technology involved in the zero-emission automobiles is exposing under-prepared maritime shippers to the risk of hard-to-control fires, industry, insurance and emergency response officials said.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians travelling to Europe in 2024 will need a permit to enter some countries
Canadians eyeing a trip to certain European countries next year will need to obtain a permit first.
-
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
Elon Musk may want to send 'tweet' back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay -- at least for now.
-
Are you changing the way you commute to work because of return-to-office mandates? Let us know
As return-to-office mandates push more employees out of their homes and back into the workplace, some are travelling longer distances to get to work. If your commuting habits have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Sports
-
Australia loses to Nigeria, forcing a must-win for The Matildas against Canada
The Matildas missing out on the knockout rounds of the Women's World Cup barely factored into pre-tournament reckoning in Australia. But an upset 3-2 loss to Nigeria has set up what is essentially a must-win showdown for Australia against Olympic champion Canada on Monday.
-
Argentina's Sophia Braun scores one of two goals in furious Women's World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
Argentina scored two game-saving goals in a flurry of five minutes during the second half Friday to salvage a 2-2 draw with South Africa at the Women's World Cup.
-
Ticket sales nearing 1.6M for the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
Ticket sales are nearing 1.6 million for the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after surpassing pre-tournament targets and FIFA revised record expectations.
Autos
-
New electric vehicle charging network being built by major automakers could lure more buyers to EVs
The announcement Wednesday that seven major automakers are joining to build a large North American electric vehicle charging network should pull people off the sidelines to at least consider shifting away from gas-powered vehicles.
-
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.