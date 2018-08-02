Four deaths confirmed in early morning Labrador highway accident
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018
LODGE BAY, N.L. - Four people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Labrador early this morning.
An RCMP spokesperson says road conditions were foggy when two pickup trucks collided head-on at around 7 a.m., on Route 510 between Lodge Bay and Red Bay.
Both vehicles were carrying two passengers, three men and one woman, and no passengers survived the crash.
Police, ambulance, and fire personnel are still on the scene, and RCMP analysts are en route to investigate.
Route 510 is closed from Lodge Bay to Red Bay, and is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day.
