

The Canadian Press





SMITHERS, B.C. - The Transportation Safety Board has confirmed that four people were killed when a small plane crashed near Smithers, B.C.

The plane went down Saturday in terrain about 100 kilometres northeast of Smithers.

TSB spokeswoman Sophie Wistaff says the agency is sending investigators to the crash site.

The Cessna 182 sent out a transmission from its emergency locator Saturday morning, prompting a search by the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

When the site was found, a rescue technician was lowered by cable from a helicopter to check for survivors and the operation was then turned over to police.

More coming.