

The Canadian Press





A central Ontario community was searching for answers on Saturday as police investigated the suspicious deaths of four people.

Ontario Provincial Police offered few details, but said they received a 911 call at 7:30 p.m. Friday from someone who found the bodies in a home in Ryerson Township, Ont., about 300 kilometres north of Toronto.

Officers who arrived on the scene found two men and two women dead inside, said OPP Sgt. Carlo Berardi.

"The deaths are suspicious," he said. "I don't know whether it's all four or just a portion of them."

He said all four bodies -- two men and two women -- showed signs of trauma.

Berardi said police are still trying to identify the bodies and do not know what, if any, relationships existed among the victims.

He declined to comment on the cause or time of death, but said there is no threat to the public.

An official in Ryerson Township said she was shocked to learn about the grisly discovery.

"This is just horrible," said Deputy Reeve Barbara Marlow. "I feel so sorry for the people."

She said little information was available nearly 24 hours after police arrived on scene.

"You just don't hear of this sort of thing going on that often," she said.