

The Canadian Press





PENTICTON, B.C. -- RCMP say four people were found dead today in three locations within a five-kilometre radius in Penticton, B.C.

For more on this story, visit CTV Vancouver

Supt. Ted De Jager says a lone male suspect is in custody.

He says the four people who died were shot and the victims were targeted.

De Jager says the Mounties received a call about a possible shooting in the downtown at about 10:30 a.m. and the suspect was taken into custody about an hour later.

Earlier in the day, police cordoned off the city's downtown and were telling people to avoid the area because of a serious, unfolding situation.

They asked the public to follow the direction of police and to avoid areas bordered by Eckhardt Avenue and Lakeshore Drive, and Main and Power streets.

"I understand that this is a deeply troubling incident that has taken place in our community," De Jager told a news conference.