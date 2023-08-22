Fort Smith, Hay River areas the concern for crews as increasing fire behaviour 'imminent'

The southern portion of the Northwest Territories is a particular concern for firefighters on Tuesday as temperatures soar, increasing fire behaviour.

Here's the latest:

Fire behaviour "imminent" in Fort Smith, update says

Yellowknife still under evacuation order but city starts plans for safe return, bringing some hope

Critical infrastructure not "yet" impacted by fires in the N.W.T., federal ministers say

Heat and wind are making conditions in the Northwest Territories difficult for crews to tame blazes.

A brief break in the weather over the weekend allowed teams to go on "offence" rather than "defence" against the fires. This strategy may not hold up over the next couple of days as firefighters prepare for "extreme fire behaviour" in some areas, however.

Higher temperatures and a lack of moisture in the air is of particular concern to crews especially in the Fort Smith area.

"The weather and conditions of the South Slave (region) are going to be way more extreme than the North Slave over the next 24 hours," Jessica Davey-Quantick, fire information officer with N.W.T., told CTVNews.ca in an interview on Tuesday.

The rain in the North Slave area around the capital city was "lucky" for crews who were able to hold back the fire from Yellowknife over the last few days.

But the concern for crews and officials is the southern communities like Hay River, Kakisa and Fort Smith.

"We're not out of the woods yet," Davey-Quantick said. "The fire danger is continuing, the winds continue to be quite high and they do continue to shift…That is not helpful to us."

FORT SMITH

Crews are focused around the Fort Smith area where the expected high is supposed to reach 27 C on Tuesday.

The community of 2,500 people has declared a State of Local Emergency and remains under an evacuation order as the Wood Buffalo Fire spreads dangerously close.

As of Tuesday morning local time the fire is four kilometres from Fort Smith and about six kilometres from Fort Fitzgerald, Alta.

"With the hotter, drier weather, increased fire behaviour is imminent," an update from officials reads. "THIS IS NOT the time to come home."

There are reports of people trying to re-enter the town of Fort Smith despite the wildfire threat.

Fire line from the air by Fort Smith, N.W.T. on August 22, 2023. (Alberta wildfire)

A spokesperson from the N.W.T. told The Canadian Press checkpoints are being established to deter evacuees from returning. Those who are stopped at the checkpoints will be asked to verify they are an essential worker.

The fire started in Wood Buffalo National Park and fighting it is a joint effort between the N.W.T., Parks Canada and Alberta.

The blaze has grown to 4,304 kilometres in size, which is three-quarters the area of P.E.I.

"We recognize that this distance has not changed in the last week or so and we would like to stress that this wildfire is still a significant threat," the update reads.

About 277 personnel, 55 pieces of heavy equipment and 24 helicopters are responding to the blaze that crossed over Highway 5 closing the only road out of the community.

Officials warn "extreme fire behaviour is expected" due to drought conditions.

An update for the Fort Smith area on the N.W.T. website says on Tuesday the humidity will be lower than the temperature.

"This causes extreme fire behaviour and is extremely unsafe for people to be around," the update reads. "Winds are expected to come from the southwest at 10-15km/h, gusting up to 20-25 km/h. Given the forecast, this could be an extreme fire behaviour day."

Over the next three days, Fort Smith has an "extreme" fire risk forecast.

DANGER TO CREWS

Fires burning deep into the ground can severe roots of trees and create unsafe conditions for firefighters, Davey-Quantick told CTVNews.ca

"We're trying really hard to fight the fires, but also keep everybody safe," she said.

The southern portion of the territory has been under extreme drought conditions all summer, which allows fires to burn through the soil.

"It's hard to predict but what we do now is it is hot and it is dry," Davey-Quantick said.

HAY RIVER AND SURROUNDING AREA

The small community of Kakisa with a population of 39 has been issued an evacuation order due to a wildfire.

On Monday at 5 p.m. local time the Kakisa fire, which is eight kilometres south of Hay River, crossed Highway 1 impacting evacuation routes.

Evacuation orders continue for Hay River, Enterprise and K’atlodeeche First Nation.

The fire is about 14 kilometres from Kakisa with conditions not looking good on Tuesday.

Damage from the wildfires is shown on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 between Enterprise and Kakisa, Northwest Territories, Canada. (Ryan Planche via AP)

"Weather could be a concern over the next couple of days, with south winds up to 50km/h expected on Tuesday and Wednesday night," an update reads.

Highway 1 between Kakisa and Entreprise is open this morning but could close with little or no notice, the highway conditions map for the N.W.T. shows.

FIRES HAVE NOT IMPACTED CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

At a cabinet retreat in P.E.I., Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the fires in the N.W.T. have not impacted powerlines.

"My understanding is that by and large, a lot of the critical infrastructure has not yet been affected," he said at a press conference. "We are certainly working very actively with provinces and territories and keeping on top of that, to ensure that if there are risks to that we are doing everything we can to address those."

Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu addressed how the fires have been impacting communities in the territory saying the government is ready to respond to the needs of evacuees.

"It really is all hands on deck," she said of the multiple government agencies working together to ensure evacuees have money, benefits and access to important documents.

Hajdu said her department has committed to covering all eligible evacuation and recovery costs for Indigenous communities.

"This is really a very difficult situation to manage for chiefs and councils, often communities are very small and have limited capacity," she said. "So the department has stepped up both in practical supports to help coordinate some of those evacuations to provide health support and then to provide the financial supports that are necessary in these extraordinary times."

Despite evacuation orders still in effect, the federal government is in talks with the N.W.T. on a plan to bring people back.

"It's still a dangerous situation but we're looking at bringing people back," Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, said at the press conference. "There's a multitude of departments involved in that and that's hopefully the next step."

There is no timeline in place, the minister said, for when evacuees can return home.

YELLOWKNIFE

More than 300 personnel (including the Canadian Armed Forces) are assigned to the fires threatening the territory's capital.

Late Monday evening, fires did not move closer to Yellowknife and are still about 15 kilometres from the nearest municipal boundary.

"Thanks to the weather, they have been able to do a lot of those water bombings and to suppress the fire," Rebecca Atly, mayor of Yellowknife told CTV News Channel on Tuesday. "It's also meant that on the ground, the firefighters are able to create those cut lines, cutting down trees (and) lay fire retardant."

Atly said the "good weather" has allowed crews to create a plan and implement it.

The city is under a medium fire danger risk on Tuesday.

Conditions could worsen throughout the day with winds that could push the fire south and east.

"Falling moisture in the air may lead to increased fire activity," an update from the N.W.T. reads.

The city has been under an evacuation order for a number of days but about 1,600 residents have not left, Atly said.

"We still have too many people that are still here," she said. "I really encourage folks (to leave) the highway is open and flights are still available."

The concern for those staying behind is the limited access to resources such as medical care and groceries.

"If the fire comes and it's a threat, we want to focus on the fire and not doing an emergency evacuation," Atly said.

The mayor says she understands the anxiety residents are feeling being away from home, but there is some hope.

"What I can say though, is that staff are already working on the plans for reopening so that when it's safe to do so we can we can get people back as quick as possible," Atly said.

A wildfire burns south of Enterprise, N.W.T., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

She stressed that plans are starting to be planned to ensure when the evacuation order is lifted that people can return safely.

Nearby Behchokǫ̀ is under an extreme fire risk but the community is not at threat.

"The significant burned area surrounding the community, alongside the strong perimeter built, means the community is at very low risk," the statement reads.

SAHTU REGION

The smaller and remote communities in the Sahtu region are seeing two new fires.

The fires were sparked in the last day, which is a concern for the area as fire danger risk ranges from medium to extreme.

The only road is closed from Fort Good Hope and Wrigley. The road into Délı̨nę remains open on Tuesday morning, the highway conditions map shows.

The Tulita wildfires are located on either side of the Mackenzie River near the community of Tulita. An update from the N.W.T. says the fires are active but are showing minimal growth.

"Both fires occupy locations of previous fires in the past: which means there is limited fuel available to them today," the update reads.

The communities of Délı̨nę, Fort Good Hope and Norman Wells are facing high fire danger on Tuesday. Colville Lake has a medium fire risk.

About 2,992 kilometres of land has been impacted in this region from wildfires.

With files from The Canadian Press.

