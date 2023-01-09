Former Yukon deputy premier Ranj Pillai acclaimed as the territory's new premier

Yukon Deputy Premier Ranj Pillai takes questions from the media as Alberta deputy premier Sarah Hoffman looks on at the Western Premiers' Conference in Yellowknife, N.T., Wednesday, May 23, 2018 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pat Kane Yukon Deputy Premier Ranj Pillai takes questions from the media as Alberta deputy premier Sarah Hoffman looks on at the Western Premiers' Conference in Yellowknife, N.T., Wednesday, May 23, 2018 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pat Kane

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada buying F-35s as defence minister says once-maligned jets have 'matured'

Canada is officially buying the F-35 fighter jet, ending the years-long search to replace the aging CF-18 fleet where it first began. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Monday that Canada reached an agreement with the United States and F-35 maker Lockheed Martin to buy 88 of the aircraft at an estimated cost of $19 billion.

People pass a model of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet, featuring CF-35 markings and the Canadian flag at the CANSEC trade show, billed as North America’s largest multi-service defence event, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social