Former Yukon deputy premier Ranj Pillai acclaimed as the territory's new premier
A politician who served in Yukon's legislature since 2016 is the territory's new premier.
The Yukon Liberal Party announced Sunday that Ranj Pillai has been acclaimed as leader by the party's executive.
Pillai replaces former premier Sandy Silver who announced in September that he was stepping down and did not intend to run in Yukon's 2025 general election.
A statement from Pillai thanks Silver for his leadership and says he looks forward to working with the former two-term premier “for the remainder of our term.”
The statement says details about the swearing-in ceremony will be released soon and those about Pillai's plans for the future will follow.
Pillai inherits a minority government as the Yukon Liberals and right-of-centre Yukon Party each took eight seats in the 2021 election, but are governing through a confidence and supply agreement with the Yukon New Democrats, who hold three seats.
Pillai says he is proud of what the Liberals have accomplished in the territory and is excited for the future and ready to serve all Yukoners.
“I am committed to working hard, seeking common ground, acting strategically and to fiercely defending the interests of the Yukon,” Pillai says in the statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2023.
