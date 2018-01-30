A former employee of a Calgary young people's performance group has pleaded guilty to a slew of sexual offences.

Philip Heerema, 55, pleaded guilty to eight of the 20 charges against him, which include sexual assault, sexual exploitation, child pornography and luring, Mark Villani of CTV Calgary reports.

The alleged offences are said to have happened against male students between the ages of 15 and 18 at The Young Canadians School of Performing Arts in Calgary between 1992 and 2013. The school teaches students between the ages of 11-18 about a variety of performance skills, including song and dance.

With files from The Canadian Press