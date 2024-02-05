Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont., court today

Celine Dion surprises at Grammys as she battles rare neurological disorder
Celine Dion made a surprise appearance in the final minutes of the Grammy Awards on Sunday to announce Taylor Swift as winner of album of the year.
The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to come before a London, Ont., court today.
Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod were charged with sexual assault late last month. A court document shows McLeod is facing an additional charge of sexual assault for “being a party to the offence."
Lawyers for the players have said their clients will defend themselves against the allegations.
The charges related to an alleged incident at a hotel in the southwestern Ontario city in June 2018.
The case is set to come before the courts for the first time hours before London police are scheduled to provide an update on their investigation.
The police probe was initially closed without charges months after the alleged incident but investigators reopened it in 2022.
Hockey Canada and the NHL, where four of the accused now play, also launched their own investigations.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week the league would wait until the criminal case has concluded before commenting. Hockey Canada has not issued an official statement on the charges.
Dube plays for the Calgary Flames, Hart for the Philadelphia Flyers, McLeod and Foote for the New Jersey Devils. Formenton previously played for the Ottawa Senators before joining a team in Switzerland. All have been permitted to go on indefinite leave.
Cases such as this one are part of a broader conversation about sports culture and masculinity, said Michael Kehler, a research professor of masculinities studies at the University of Calgary.
Sports culture has traditionally praised a certain type of masculinity focused on dominance, control and violence, he said. "For a long time, you know, the messaging within sport culture has been, 'this is what it means to be successful, this is what it means to get praise and to get promoted,'" he said.
"Sport associations need to change the message and they need to do this in a way that points out that we need to have greater transparency, we need to have greater honesty, and we need to create safer spaces for sport."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024.
There has been a long-held belief that acute viral infections like Zika or COVID-19 are directly responsible for neurological damage, but researchers from McMaster University have now discovered that it’s our bodies' immune system response that is behind it.
A new study suggests that a commonly used food preservative may interfere with microbial gut bacteria required to keep us healthy.
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves went on trial Monday, a year after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub.
Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper and activist won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades.
Taylor Swift won album of the year at the Grammy Awards for 'Midnights,' breaking the record for most wins in the category with four.
A drone attack on a base housing U.S. troops in eastern Syria killed six allied Kurdish fighters late Sunday, in the first significant attack in Syria or Iraq since the U.S. launched retaliatory strikes over the weekend against Iran-backed militias that have been targeting its forces in the region.
One male cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near Castle Frank Station.
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and Canada's first game will be held in Toronto.
Justin Bieber was one of the big stars of NHL All-Star Weekend, performing at a party he threw early in the week and actually getting on the ice prior to the 3-on-3 tournament Saturday.
Running a red light in Ottawa can cost you hundreds of dollars as one man found out, but when he took a closer look at the ticket, he was surprised by what he saw.
On April 8, eastern Ontario will be treated to a total solar eclipse, a rare event that won’t be seen in Canada again until 2044.
Newly released statistics show Ottawa's 85 red light cameras issued a total of 56,475 tickets to drivers in 2023, up from 45,723 tickets in 2022, 53,956 tickets in 2021 and 35,557 tickets in 2020.
Thick fog is blanketing areas across Ontario today.
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
OPP is investigating the theft of a police-issued rifle from a police vehicle on Saturday.
Tactical officers converged on a Kitchener neighbourhood Sunday after a man was reported brandishing a gun.
The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court.
Police are looking for a man who was caught on a camera taking a charity donation box from a Tim Hortons restaurant in Mount Forest.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Wellington Road at Frank Place due to a motor vehicle collision.
A new trend is emerging as London’s public agencies, boards, and commissions vie for your money, and London city councillors set the tax rate for 2024
City buses are expected to run on a normal schedule Monday morning after the union representing Transit Windsor workers reached a tentative agreement with the city late Sunday night, hours before drivers were set to go on strike.
A stabbing on the city’s west side sent a man to hospital early Sunday morning.
The Quebec government and Montreal's Olympic Park CEO are scheduled to make a big announcement on Monday.
When the Ricochet shelter in Pierrefonds is full, clients are redirected to Montreal.
There is a boom in mining claims in Quebec as prospectors anticipate explosive demand for minerals used in electric batteries.
Many schools and universities in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and P.E.I. are closed Monday.
Snowstorm causes service delays and disruptions in the Maritimes on Monday.
The Northeast Nova RCMP is investigating a suspicious death that happened at a home in Paq’tnkek, N.S
A Winnipeg bus driver was assaulted on Saturday after telling a passenger he couldn’t take him to a street that wasn’t on his route.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) arrested a 19-year-old man on Saturday following a crash that severely damaged an ambulance.
Despite Sunday’s unseasonably mild temperatures, Winnipeg ice climbers raced to the summit of a 20-metre tall ice tower in the city’s St. Boniface neighbourhood for Festiglace.
Crews were on scene in the Beltline Sunday morning working on a traffic signal that was stuck, as snow blanketed the city.
Calgary police have two people in custody following three attempted carjackings early Sunday in the northeast.
Calgary Zoo’s hippos stay indoors during the winter, but staff gave them a taste of the season Sunday.
Hundreds of protesters gathered over the weekend in Edmonton to speak out against proposed legislation that would limit access to medical treatments for trans youth.
Work on the Valley Line West LRT expansion is set to begin in Westmount.
RCMP are asking the public for help finding a 13-year-old boy who went missing early Saturday morning in Grande Prairie.
A quiet plan to trap and study coyotes in Stanley Park and Pacific Spirit Park has a wildlife protection charity calling for a rethink.
The Abbotsford Police Department was called to the Riverside Road and Gladys Avenue corridors almost 4,700 times in 2023, an increase of 73 per cent over the previous year.
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was announced Sunday afternoon, and we now know how many games will be played in Vancouver.
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is trying to make inroads with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, hoping to forestall the tensions and angst that marked the party's last time in power.
As the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches, the latter's foreign minister says he'll be 'more than happy' if they can win the war this year.
New research suggests the risk of developing dementia is significantly higher within a year of surviving a stroke, with nearly 20 per cent of stroke survivors developing the condition within 5.5 years.
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko has broken the world record for the most cumulative time spent in space, Russia's space agency Roscosmos reported Sunday.
Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.
With Apple's hotly anticipated Vision Pro headset hitting store shelves Friday, you're probably going to start to see more people wearing the futuristic googles that are supposed to usher in the age of 'spatial computing.'
Boeing reported another problem with fuselages on its 737 jets that might delay deliveries of about 50 aircraft in the latest quality gaff to plague the manufacturer.
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
After a fulfilling 40-year career, Air Canada's first female pilot recalls the struggles she faced in the early years and the efforts still needed to encourage more young women to enter aviation -- especially the cockpit, which remains extremely male-dominated.
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
Wanted: A companion who enjoys long walks, cuddles and kibble? Winnipeg's shelter dogs are looking for love, or at the very least a date, and the City of Winnipeg Animal Services is delivering a unique 'Doggie Date' program to help.
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves went on trial Monday, a year after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub.
Driving for Ferrari next year will be a dream come true for Lewis Hamilton but the seven-time Formula One champion remains "100% committed" to Mercedes until then, he wrote Saturday.
A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay US$1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced.
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
