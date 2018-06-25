

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two former University of Ottawa hockey players have been found not guilty of sexual assault, in connection with an incident that led to the suspension of the school’s whole varsity hockey team.

Guillaume Donovan and David Foucher were charged in August, 2014 with one count each of sexual assault, after allegations connected to a night in a Thunder Bay, Ont., hotel room on Feb. 2, 2014.



The team had been in Thunder Bay for two hockey games against Lakehead University.



The complainant, who was a 21-year-old student at the time, testified that she consented to sex with one of the men’s teammates but not with Donovan or Foucher.

The hockey team was suspended in March, 2014 and remained suspended for the 2014/15 season, prompting a class-action lawsuit by players. The team was reinstated in 2016.

With files from CTV Ottawa