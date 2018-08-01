

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A former Halifax university groundskeeper accused of sexually assaulting three Halifax women is now facing charges in another alleged incident.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report on June 3 accusing Mathew Albert Percy, 35, of sexually assaulting a woman in late November 2013 at a residence in Halifax.

They say the Sexual Assault Investigative Team has charged Percy with sexual assault causing bodily harm, choking to overcome resistance, and assault.

On Dec. 19, 2017, police said the Halifax man had been charged with sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance and voyeurism after a woman reported she had been assaulted on Sept. 3 by a man she knew at a residence in the Armdale area of Halifax.

On Dec. 6, 2017, Percy was accused of sexually assaulting a student at a Saint Mary's University dormitory on Sept. 15. He was charged with sexual assault and voyeurism. Police allege Percy, who was still employed at the university at the time, recorded the alleged incident on his phone.

Percy was charged for a third time in January for an assault that allegedly occurred in December 2014. Police say the Sexual Assault Investigative Team looked into the case at the time, but had closed the file in January 2015. The investigation was reopened in January 2018 after the new allegations came to light.

Police say the accused will appear in court at a later date.