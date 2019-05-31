Former U.S. president Barack Obama gives speech in Ottawa tonight
This Feb. 19, 2019, file photo shows former U.S. President Barack Obama speaking at the My Brother's Keeper Alliance Summit in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 4:23PM EDT
OTTAWA - Former U.S. president Barack Obama is set to give a speech and answer questions at an event in Canada's capital later tonight.
The event, hosted by the think-tank Canada 2020, will be at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre, and comes one day after U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence was in town on behalf of President Donald Trump, who is decidedly less popular in Canada than the 44th occupant of the Oval Office.
While still in office in 2016, Obama addressed Canada's Parliament and received a standing ovation and cheers in the House of Commons. Obama also visited Canada in the winter of 2009 shortly after taking office.
Trump has yet to pay a solo visit to Ottawa but his appearance as part of the larger G7 leaders' summit in Quebec last year plunged Canada-U.S. relations to a new low.
Tweeting from Air Force One after departing Canada, Trump called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "very dishonest and weak."
On Thursday, Pence was in Ottawa to give momentum to the new North American trade deal, and brought warm greetings from Trump. He said the Canada-U.S. relationship has never been stronger and that was due in part to Trudeau's leadership.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Sitting or lying down on this city's sidewalks could cost you $100
- Ontario First Nation declares state of emergency due to wildfire
- 'Like burnt toast': Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta Metis settlement
- Former U.S. president Barack Obama gives speech in Ottawa tonight
- Alberta says 10,000 people are out of their homes because of wildfires