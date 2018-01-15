Former top N.L. athlete in court to face first-degree murder charge
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Jury selection is to start in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court today for a former top athlete charged with murder in the death of a man found outside a St. John's apartment building.
Thirty-year-old Anne Norris has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Marcel Reardon, whose body was discovered under a stairwell in May 2016.
Norris was named to the women's under-19 basketball team competing for Newfoundland and Labrador at the junior national championships in 2005.
Her father, Gary Norris, was also clerk of the executive council and secretary to cabinet before retiring in 2010 with thanks from former premier Danny Williams.
Residents who saw the corpse told reporters that Reardon appeared to have been badly beaten.
Police have said Reardon and Norris knew each other and that no other suspects were being sought.
Officers also recovered a weapon believed to be involved in his death.
Former provincial justice minister Jerome Kennedy has appeared for Norris, saying he wants to ensure her constitutional rights are protected.
Crown arguments are to start next Monday.
