

The Canadian Press





QUEBEC -- A former teacher of Alexandre Bissonnette says the man who killed six Muslim worshippers in a mosque was the subject of merciless bullying and intimidation in high school.

Lucie Cote says other students would laugh at him, hit him and throw him against the wall on a daily basis.

Cote was the first defence witness called at Bissonnette's sentencing arguments today.

She was his teacher in two different years at two different schools.

Bissonnette, 28, pleaded guilty in March to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder related to the deadly mosque shooting in Quebec City in January 2017.

The Crown's previous presentation included Bissonnette's 911 call as well as police interviews and emotional victim impact statements from the widows and children of some of the deceased.

Many of the family members said they're still suffering from fear and trauma as a result of the massacre.

Bissonnette's first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

But he can also receive consecutive sentences, which means he could spend up to 150 years in prison.