Former SNC-Lavalin executive wants fraud and bribery case thrown out over delays
Former SNC-Lavalin vice-president Stephane Roy leaves a courtroom in Montreal on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 2:44PM EST
MONTREAL - Lawyers for a former SNC-Lavalin vice-president accused of fraud and bribery are trying to have the case thrown out due to what they claim are unreasonable delays.
Stephane Roy's lawyers argued today in Quebec court that Crown prosecutors haven't done enough to limit delays as legal proceedings approach the 60-month mark.
Roy was arrested in 2012 and formally charged by the RCMP in 2014. He faces charges including fraud over $5,000, bribing a foreign public official and violating United Nations sanctions against Libya.
His case stems from the same Project Assistance investigation that led to charges against SNC-Lavalin. Those charges are fuelling controversy in Ottawa following a report that the Prime Minister's Office pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to help the company avoid criminal prosecution.
A lawyer for Roy, Nellie Benoit, is invoking the Supreme Court of Canada's 2016 Jordan decision, which established time limits for criminal cases. The ruling set a limit of 30 months between the laying of charges and the anticipated end of a trial.
Roy's lawyers are expected to complete their arguments this afternoon and will be followed by the Crown.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 20 vehicles involved in pileup on Ontario highway
- Norad chief urges speedy defensive upgrades amid spectre of new Cold War
- David Assman has cheeky response after being denied personalized licence plate
- Canada Post cancels mail delivery in eastern provinces, slows it in West
- Former SNC-Lavalin executive wants fraud and bribery case thrown out over delays