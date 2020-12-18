TORONTO -- Looking to spread some holiday cheer in a season where Canadians need it more than ever, 19-year-old Loredana Festa raised nearly $1,000 and hand-picked toys to donate at the Montreal Children’s Hospital where she was once a patient.

“I thought to myself, I know that it felt like – I just wanted to bring light to people who felt like they were in darkness and I thought this would be a good way to do it since I can’t go in there to hug them myself,” Festa told CTV News.

Four years ago Festa, who was living with mental health issues, received treatment at the hospital. She said that many people are “struggling in silence” like she did – to the point that she “reached a breaking point” and got professional help.

Now she hopes that other young people going through similar hard times, and are especially isolated because of COVID-19 restrictions, will feel special receiving her gifts while getting treatment at the hospital.

“I hope they receive these and know that there are people on the outside who care about them, and know they’re worthy and loved by people they don’t even know,” she said.