

CTVNews.ca Staff





A former pastor and hockey team manager has been charged with sexual assaults of two children.

On Dec. 20, Richard Rose of Port Colborne, Ont. was arrested by York Regional Police and charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference -- under 16.

“On December 14, 2018, York Regional Police began an investigation into a historical sexual assault after a now adult victim came forward with information regarding an incident that occurred when he was a young child,” York Regional Police said in a statement. “Through the investigation, York Regional Police took over additional incidents that had been reported to the Niagara Regional Police Service that had occurred in the Port Colborne area in 2017.”

Investigators have released a photo of the 59-year-old accused in case there are more victims. Rose worked as a pastor in Markham, Ont. between 1991 and 2015, where he also managed a local hockey team and had a daycare operating out of his family’s home, police said. Through his work as a pastor, Rose also had ties in Montreal, Nova Scotia and Rimbey, Alta.

York Regional Police’s Special Victims Unit is urging anyone with information regarding Rose to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.

“A sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature,” the police statement said. “There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence.”

Rose is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18.

None of the charges against him have been proven in court.