Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly will testify today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to clear "Freedom Convoy" protesters.
Sloly resigned the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the legislation would be triggered in February.
He resigned his post amid widespread criticism of the force's handling of the protests, which clogged streets around Parliament Hill for three weeks, and as pressure mounted to remove the heavy trucks.
A summary of an interview Sloly did with the inquiry body ahead of his upcoming testimony shows he felt the force couldn't have done anything differently.
Sloly told the Public Order Emergency Commission he was faced with turmoil within police ranks, the police services board and city council.
The commission has spent the past week hearing from other senior police members, including the head of the Ontario Provincial Police, who says it was clear police in Ottawa were struggling with a plan to clear protesters.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Muslim Canadians 'left out' of purchasing homes due to lack of halal mortgages: experts
For many prospective homebuyers in Canada, obtaining a mortgage can be a challenge due to elevated home prices. But for members of Canada's Muslim community, those looking to purchase a home may be faced with an additional barrier – securing a mortgage that aligns with their faith.
Human rights groups criticize Canada Soccer for staying silent on Qatar human rights abuses
Human rights organizations say Canada Soccer has been ‘missing in action’ when it comes to speaking out against human rights abuses in Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Elon Musk completes $44B deal to buy Twitter, then fires top execs
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company's top lawyer, two people familiar with the deal said Thursday night.
'Very disheartening': Hopes dashed for Indigenous-led bid to host 2030 Olympics in B.C.
The First Nations behind an Indigenous-led bid to host the 2030 Olympics in British Columbia are reacting after learning the provincial government won’t be supporting their efforts.
'Police hurts': Autistic Alberta teen living in fear after RCMP arrest, family says
More than three weeks after a 16-year-old boy with autism was arrested at a St. Albert playground, his family is still "mortified" and "flabbergasted" by the actions of RCMP.
Federal dental care benefit gets go-ahead from House of Commons
The Liberals dental-care benefit bill passed third reading Thursday in the House of Commons despite opposition from the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois.
B.C. wife of ISIS fighter released on bail, pending peace bond hearing
Kimberly Polman, who was repatriated to Canada from a detention camp in Syria this week after marrying an ISIS fighter, has been granted bail pending a peace bond hearing.
Former members of Canada's national water polo team have filed a $5.5M lawsuit against the federation, alleging abuse
Another national sports organization in Canada is under the spotlight — four former members of the national water polo team program have filed a $5.5-million lawsuit against Water Polo Canada, alleging some of the federation's top executives, coaches and support staff fostered a toxic culture for more than a decade.
Trying to 'calm' ministers, conflicting tow truck testimony: The latest learned from police at the convoy commission
It's been a full week of testimony from top Ottawa and provincial police officials at the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. From conflicting testimony, to ministers losing confidence in police, here are some highlights from the jam-packed hearings and latest stack of related documents.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
Toronto
-
Mike Holmes' company named in $8M lawsuit over Meaford, Ont. housing development
The property development company owned by TV personality Mike Holmes is being sued after allegedly being involved in the development and promotion of more than a dozen houses in Meaford, Ont. that homeowners say have 'numerous deficiencies.'
-
Here are the Toronto road closures happening this weekend
Many will be heading to Halloween parties across Toronto this weekend but should be aware of numerous road closures that could impact their commute.
-
Ont. mother fights for special exemption for toddler in ICU with RSV
A Cookstown, Ont. mother is fighting for a special exemption for her toddler to receive an antibody treatment for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, after being denied by the Ministry of Health.
Ottawa
-
Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly will testify today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters.
-
Wellington Street 'extremely porous' eight months after closing to vehicles, PPS head says
The head of the Parliamentary Protective Service says Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill remains "extremely porous", eight months after closing the street to vehicles following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Pain at the pumps as Ottawa gas prices increase
Gas prices are on the rise in Ottawa, with many stations selling gas for $1.736 a litre.
Barrie
-
Trio busted on drugs and gun charges in Stayner
Under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, provincial police units executed a search warrant at a building in Stayner.
-
Ont. mother fights for special exemption for toddler in ICU with RSV
A Cookstown, Ont. mother is fighting for a special exemption for her toddler to receive an antibody treatment for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, after being denied by the Ministry of Health.
-
Motorist stopped twice in 10 minutes for driving too slowly: OPP
Police in Caledon say they stopped a motorist for driving slowly to check out the scenery.
Kitchener
-
Roads reopened after crash in Woolwich
Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision that took place in Woolwich Township.
-
Police look for missing 41-year-old man
Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) are concerned for the well-being of a missing 41-year-old man.
-
Deer crashes through Cambridge, Ont. elementary school window
Staff and students at Highland Public School received an unexpected visitor on Thursday.
London
-
Drug, weapons bust in Vanastra
Five people are facing drug and weapons-related charges after a bust in Vanastra, just south of Clinton. On Thursday, police used search warrants to enter two homes in the small rural community and seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and hydromorphone — with a combined street value of $38,480.
-
Collision involving ATV and school bus turns fatal
The driver of an ATV has died after a collision involving a school bus Thursday afternoon in Norwich Township, OPP say.
-
Robbery in Kitchener sparks 'active investigation' in Dorchester, Ont., hold and secure order lifted for schools
OPP and Waterloo police handled an “active investigation” in Dorchester that put several schools under a hold and secure order for several hours on Thursday. Waterloo police say the incident in Dorchester stemmed from a robbery that occurred earlier in the day in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Alleged sex assault investigated near University of Windsor
Police are investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred near the University of Windsor campus earlier this week.
-
OPP asking for public’s help after sudden death in Chatham-Kent
Elgin County OPP continue to investigate the events that lead to the discovery of a deceased individual on Highway 40 in Chatham-Kent last month.
-
'Suspicious' fire causes $2-million damage to Walkerville restaurant
An investigation is underway after another fire at a restaurant on Wyandotte Street East.
Montreal
-
Woman armed with knife at Montreal-area elementary school charged with attempted murder: police
Police say a 19-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly showed up to an elementary school north of Montreal armed with a knife in order to attack an employee.
-
Carpool or take public transit, says government ahead of Lafontaine Tunnel closure
With the partial closure of the Lafontaine Tunnel beginning Monday, Quebec's transport minister is calling on affected commuters to come up with a Plan B.
-
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Montreal Friday
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in Montreal on Friday for the second day of his visit to Canada. Blinken is scheduled to visit a lithium recycling plant in the east end of Montreal before visiting a farmers' market. Later, he'll take questions from students at the Biosphère, an environmental museum located in the former U.S. pavilion at Expo 67.
Atlantic
-
'Serious allegations' against municipal police force contained in RCMP document released by inquiry
The Mass Casualty Commission entered more than 2,000 documents into the public record Thursday, a month after the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting ended public hearings.
-
New sex-related charges laid against former Moncton teacher
A total of 29 charges have now been laid against Paul J. Maillet, a New Brunswick man who is at the centre of a historical sexual misconduct investigation.
-
N.S. reports 16 COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, decrease in cases
Sixteen more Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19, according to data released by the province in its weekly report Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
'Heartbreaking': Four children killed in Thompson, Man. house fire
Four children have died after a fire broke out in a Thompson, Man., home Wednesday night.
-
Looking at the new faces who will be part of Winnipeg city council
Wednesday night’s municipal election results are still settling in for councillor-elect Evan Duncan. He is one of three councillor-elects who will be different compared to the council that sat from 2018 to 2022.
-
Voter turnout 'disturbing' in Winnipeg after hitting 8-year low
Candidates in Winnipeg's election were fighting over a shrinking number of votes, with voter turnout the lowest in eight years according to figures from the city.
Calgary
-
‘Zero recollection of that event’: Calgary city councillor responds to online video mocking Indigenous culture, women
A Calgary city councillor says he has no recollection of events now posted online where his voice can allegedly be heard imitating an Indigenous accent and making vulgar comments.
-
East Village homicide victim identified, police release photo
Calgary police have released a photo of a person of interest in a deadly assault in the East Village earlier this week.
-
Collision between SUV, semi near Golden, B.C., kills two
Two people are dead following a head-on crash between an SUV and a semi-truck midday Thursday near Golden, B.C.
Edmonton
-
'Police hurts': Autistic Alberta teen living in fear after RCMP arrest, family says
More than three weeks after a 16-year-old boy with autism was arrested at a St. Albert playground, his family is still "mortified" and "flabbergasted" by the actions of RCMP.
-
House of Commons unanimously agrees to describe residential schools as genocide
A New Democrat member of Parliament's motion calling on the federal government to recognize what unfolded inside residential schools as a genocide received unanimous consent from MPs in the House of Commons on Thursday.
-
Muslim Canadians 'left out' of purchasing homes due to lack of halal mortgages: experts
For many prospective homebuyers in Canada, obtaining a mortgage can be a challenge due to elevated home prices. But for members of Canada's Muslim community, those looking to purchase a home may be faced with an additional barrier – securing a mortgage that aligns with their faith.
Vancouver
-
Woman living in SUV for weeks amid B.C.'s backlog for resolving tenancy disputes
A woman from Surrey, B.C., has been homeless for weeks amid a growing backlog in the system designed to resolve tenant-landlord disputes.
-
'She was so loved': Family of slain B.C. RCMP constable shares statement
Slain B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang is being remembered by her grieving family as someone who was joyful, thoughtful and community-minded.
-
B.C. officials watching U.S. rating system for atmospheric rivers after federal delay
British Columbia’s deputy premier appears to be quietly using an American system for rating the severity of atmospheric rivers in the absence of a much-anticipated Canadian system.
Politics
-
Trying to 'calm' ministers, conflicting tow truck testimony: The latest learned from police at the convoy commission
It's been a full week of testimony from top Ottawa and provincial police officials at the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. From conflicting testimony, to ministers losing confidence in police, here are some highlights from the jam-packed hearings and latest stack of related documents.
-
Federal dental care benefit gets go-ahead from House of Commons
The Liberals dental-care benefit bill passed third reading Thursday in the House of Commons despite opposition from the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois.
-
Union calling for prime minister to fire Veterans Affairs minister
A simmering battle between Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay and a union representing thousands of Veterans Affairs Canada employees has led to the union asking for MacAulay to be fired.
Health
-
Local hospitals could face strain as early viral infections swamp pediatrics: CPS
An early surge in viral infections could indicate tough months ahead for already-struggling local hospitals, the Canadian Paediatric Society said Wednesday, as some children's hospitals are running over capacity and reporting high wait times.
-
Canada-wide recall issued after some treadmills 'unexpectedly' changed speed, injuring at least 6
A Canada-wide recall has been issued for certain folding treadmills after the exercise machine 'unexpectedly' changed speeds while in use, injuring at least six people.
-
'We've been waiting for it since I was born': Cystic fibrosis drug having major impact on Courtenay child
Maysa Milligan and her family say she received a second chance at life thanks to the drug Trikafta — a game-changing medication for people with Cystic Fibrosis.
Sci-Tech
-
Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars
Two NASA spacecraft at Mars - one on the surface and the other in orbit - have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet.
-
This weird-looking primate's extra-long fingers give it an extra-gross talent
Humans aren't the only animals to pick their nose and eat the contents, a new study has shown.
-
Alphabet sees 'disappointing' ad sales during economic slowdown
Google parent Alphabet Inc's disappointing ad sales sparked worries across the digital media sector on Tuesday as advertisers cut back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown.
Entertainment
-
Rihanna makes music comeback after six years with new song 'Lift Me Up'
Chart-topper Rihanna released her first solo music in six years on Friday, an emotional ballad written in tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman.
-
Movie reviews: 'The Banshees of Inisherin' is a compelling and darkly hilarious tale of lost friendship
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' Tár' and 'The Good Nurse.'
-
Dancer in Weinstein film testifies he sexually assaulted her
A dancer in a film produced by Harvey Weinstein testified Thursday that she was "freaked out" after meeting the movie mogul on the Puerto Rican set but the presence and reassurance of his assistant convinced her it was OK to go with him to his hotel, where she was later sexually assaulted.
Business
-
Elon Musk completes $44B deal to buy Twitter, then fires top execs
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company's top lawyer, two people familiar with the deal said Thursday night.
-
Rogers-Shaw merger mediation session fails to yield settlement
Rogers Communications Inc. and Canada's competition watchdog have failed to resolve their differences over the telecom giant's $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. following a mediation period and weeks of talks.
-
WestJet is investigating after airline tweets customer's personal information
The Calgary-based airline shared a document for a seat fee on its social media channels, in what appears to be a breach of the customer's privacy.
Lifestyle
-
This Cape Breton supercentenarian wants 110 cards for her 110th birthday
Beatrice Jensen of New Waterford, N.S., is getting ready for a major celebration next month -- her 110th birthday.
-
Watch these dogs get treated to gourmet food at a California restaurant
A new fine dining San Francisco restaurant called Dogue is serving fancy meals to pampered pups.
-
National Geographic reveals its top destinations for 2023
Alberta has been named in a list of the National Geographic's 25 must-see destinations in 2023. Other locations include the Scottish Highlands, New Zealand, and the Longmen Grottoes, Henan Province, China.
Sports
-
Tom Brady sacked three times in Bucs loss to Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady finds himself riding a three-game skid for the first time since 2002, after losing to the Baltimore Ravens.
-
Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy
Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada.
-
Former members of Canada's national water polo team have filed a $5.5M lawsuit against the federation, alleging abuse
Another national sports organization in Canada is under the spotlight — four former members of the national water polo team program have filed a $5.5-million lawsuit against Water Polo Canada, alleging some of the federation's top executives, coaches and support staff fostered a toxic culture for more than a decade.
Autos
-
Mercedes-Benz to quit Russian market, sell shares to local investor
Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it would withdraw from the Russian market and sell shares in its industrial and financial services subsidiaries to a local investor, becoming the latest carmaker to exit the country.
-
GM: All U.S. facilities will be powered by renewables by 2025
General Motors said Wednesday that it has secured all of the renewable energy it needs to power all of its U.S. facilities by 2025, 25 years ahead of earlier projections.
-
Tesla faces U.S. criminal probe over self-driving claims: sources told Reuters
Tesla is under criminal investigation in the United States over claims that the company's electric vehicles can drive themselves, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.