

CTVNews.ca staff, With a report from CTV Ottawa's Christina Succi





Former Ottawa city councillor and retired sniper Jody Mitic has admitted to abusing cocaine during his time in office.

Mitic, who lost both of his legs in a landmine explosion in Afghanistan in 2007, told CTV Ottawa that he wasn’t prepared to take public office when he was elected in 2014.

“I probably should have taken a year or two,” he said. “I’m an addict. Like a straight up, full-blown addict.” His life began to slowly spiral once elected. Addiction issues he had written about in a 2015 memoir resurfaced. He is speaking out now, he said, because he wants his constituents to know why he “failed.”

Mitic announced last March that he wouldn’t be running for re-election. He took an official leave of absence in June and spent some time in rehab to address substance abuse. Mitic said he was abusing alcohol and cocaine while in office, but at the time underplayed his cocaine addiction.

“There was no aha moment. It’s kind of like the tide just slowly rolling in,” he said. While a councillor, staff would cover up for unexplained absences. Though he wasn’t public about his addiction at the time, many people in his life knew he was struggling again, he said.

Mitic served as a sniper in the Canadian Forces and lost both his legs from the knee down after stepping on a landmine in Afghanistan in 2007. “Everything that I put my identity into was taken,” he said. Mitic has written about his time serving in the military in two books, detailing issues with depression and addiction after coming home.

He’s not ruling out a return to politics.

“I’m going away but I’m not leaving,” he said, adding that he knows some Innes ward constituents won’t forgive him. “I’m sorry to the people of Ottawa, to the people of Innes ward especially, that I wasn’t 100 per cent there for that, like I promised I would be.”