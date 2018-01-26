Former Ontario high school principal pleads guilty in test-tampering case
TORONTO -- A former Ontario high school principal has pleaded guilty to professional misconduct after tampering with a standardized provincial literacy test.
Christine Vellinga admitted in an agreed statement of facts with the Ontario College of Teachers that she went though student booklets after the test in March 2016 to see who hadn't completed the work, and instructed her vice-principal to do the same.
The college heard that in total, 21 students were then called back in to complete unfinished portions of the test or an accompanying questionnaire.
Vellinga was suspended without pay for 20 days and demoted to vice-principal.
Vellinga says in the statement of facts that she had been under a "significant amount of work related stress" in the weeks leading up to the incident, and that she regrets her actions.
A disciplinary committee will decide whether to accept the guilty plea and what consequences Vellinga will face, if any.
