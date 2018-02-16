

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown has been removed from the party's caucus just days before the legislature is set to resume.

Interim leader Vic Fedeli, who had previously asked Brown to take a leave from caucus as he dealt with allegations of sexual misconduct, says the Barrie, Ont., politician was notified of the decision this morning.

Brown resigned as Tory leader late last month amid the allegations reported by CTV News that he categorically denies.

But questions remained about his role in the party and whether he would sit as a Progressive Conservative when the legislative session begins on Tuesday.

Fedeli has previously said he would not sign Brown's nomination papers as a candidate if the allegations against him still stood at the time of the spring provincial election.

Brown has launched a campaign to clear his name on social media and in interviews in recent days, alleging the two women who brought the allegations to CTV News were lying.

He has also vowed to sue the network, which said it stands by its reporting. The Canadian Press has not independently confirmed the allegations.