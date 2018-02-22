

The Associated Press





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's highest court has upheld the convictions of a former teacher who sexually abused two teenage students.

Amy Hood of Stellarton, N.S., was found guilty in April 2016 of sexual touching, sexual exploitation and luring minors for a sexual purpose.

She was later handed a 15-month conditional sentence by provincial court Judge Del Atwood, who found the mandatory minimum sentence of one year in jail to be grossly disproportionate in this case.

During the trial, Hood admitted she abused the male students, but argued she should be found not criminally responsible because she was suffering from bipolar mood disorder at the time.

She appealed her conviction on several grounds, including that Atwood neglected to consider all the relevant evidence from defence witnesses.

In a decision released Thursday, a panel of Nova Scotia Court of Appeal judges rejected her appeal, saying Atwood did not neglect that evidence.

The Crown had also sought to appeal the imposed sentence, but the appeal court dismissed that application.