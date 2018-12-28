Former New Brunswick premier Brian Gallant steps down early as Liberal leader
MONCTON, N.B. -- Former New Brunswick premier Brian Gallant says he's stepping down as leader of the provincial Liberals earlier than planned.
Gallant made the announcement at a news conference today in Moncton, saying he will resign at the party's next caucus meeting.
He says he will stay on as the MLA for Shediac Bay-Dieppe for the immediate future, but won't be running in the next provincial election.
Gallant had announced his intention to resign after his government failed to form a minority government in the weeks following the Sept. 24 provincial election.
He was elected Liberal leader in 2012 and won a majority government in 2014.
