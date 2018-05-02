

A former Nazi death squad member is set to appear in court to appeal the revocation of his Canadian citizenship last summer.

Helmut Oberlander, a resident of Waterloo, Ont., served as a member of a Nazi death squad during the Second World War. The retired real-estate developer, now 94, maintains that he was only a low-level interpreter for the squad and that he was conscripted under duress when he was a teenager. He also insists that he never participated in any of the killings.

Oberlander failed to inform Canadian immigration authorities of his Nazi past when he moved to the country in 1954 and again when he applied for citizenship six years later.

In March, a judge gave the Jewish organization B’nai Brith Canada intervener status to make legal arguments for Oberlander’s deportation during his court appearance on Wednesday.

He has had his citizenship revoked and restored on three previous occasions in the past 23 years.

With files from The Canadian Press