

CTVNews.ca Staff





A former Newfoundland and Labrador premier has taken the stand during the first phase of an inquiry into the wildly overbudget Muskrat Falls hydro project.

Kathy Dunderdale, who was premier when the project received sanction in 2012, testified that she didn’t know that Manitoba Hydro International (MHI) was told not to complete risk analysis ahead of the sanctioning.

“I was not aware that the need for that analysis was removed,” she said Monday. “But at the same time I can also tell you that there was rigorous attention being paid within government and within Nalcore (Energy) to mitigate risk.”

The Labrador hydroelectric dam is being built by provincial corporation Nalcor Energy and will send power to Newfoundland and later Nova Scotia through subsea cables. The project has become increasingly costly from initial estimates of just over $6 billion in 2012 to now more than $12.7 billion.

In her testimony, Dunderdale said the project continued to be pushed out when the loan guarantee was not completed within expected timelines, which created scheduling concerns. Hundreds of millions of dollars were spent prior to the sanctioning in order to “mitigate risk on schedule,” she testified.