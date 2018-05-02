Former Montreal politician Zampino acquitted of fraud
Frank Zampino arrives to testify at the Charbonneau Commission in Montreal, Wednesday, April 17, 2013. (Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 1:13PM EDT
MONTREAL - The former No. 2 at Montreal's city hall as well as several co-accused have been acquitted of fraud and breach of trust charges.
Longtime municipal politician Frank Zampino, construction magnate Paolo Catania and four former executives at his company received the verdict today.
Judge Yvan Poulin, in his written ruling that took the entire morning to read, said the Crown fell far short of proving the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.
They were accused in connection with the 2007 sale of city-owned land to build a housing project.
