Former Humboldt Bronco and family among victims of Sask. car crash
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 1, 2018 12:31PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 1, 2018 12:39PM EDT
ROSETOWN, Sask. - Officials say a former Humboldt Broncos player and his family were among the six people who died in a car crash in southwestern Saskatchewan on Friday.
The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League expressed its condolences for the death of 26-year-old Troy Gasper of Rosetown, Sask., noting he was a former Bronco.
An elementary school in Rosetown also said one of its students, Kael Gasper, and her family were killed in the collision.
Police say the family of five -- including three children aged six, four and two -- died after their SUV was involved in what RCMP described as a head-on collision with another vehicle just north of Elrose, Sask.
The 71-year-old woman driving the other vehicle, who police say was from the Swift Current, Sask., area, also died in the crash.
Gasper played with the Broncos for two seasons between 2009 and 2011.
The SJHL sends condolences to the families of the loss of former @HumboldtBroncos Troy Gasper, his wife and their three children.— #HumboldtStrong (@theSJHL) July 1, 2018
