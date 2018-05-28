

CTVNews.ca Staff





Joshua Boyle will appear for a bail hearing at an Ottawa courthouse on Monday. The former Taliban hostage faces 19 charges, including sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Boyle’s charges stem from alleged incidents that took place between Oct. 14, 2017 -- shortly after Boyle and his family returned to Canada -- and Dec. 30, 2017, when the charges were laid. He was arrested on Jan. 1.

Boyle and his American wife Caitlan Coleman were held captive in Afghanistan and Pakistan for five years, before returning to Canada last fall with three children, all born in captivity.

His parents were seen arriving at the courthouse to attend Monday’s hearing.