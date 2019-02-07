Former grocery store manager allegedly defrauded chain of over $36,000: police
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 7, 2019 4:02PM EST
KINGSTON, Ont. -- A 28-year-old former manager is accused of defrauding a grocery-store chain of thousands of dollars.
Police in Kingston, Ont., say the suspect worked at the unidentified chain from August 2017 to August 2018.
They say his former employer alleged he processed refunds on his personal debit and credit cards.
Police say the alleged fraud at locations in Kingston and Whitby, Ont., totalled about $36,000.
The man, from Belleville, Ont., turned himself in this week.
He faces one count of fraud over $5,000.
