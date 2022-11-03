Former CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme among luminaries to be invested into Order of Canada
Former CTV national news anchor Lisa LaFlamme is among the luminaries set to be invested into the Order of Canada.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will decorate 44 appointees at a ceremony at Rideau Hall this morning.
LaFlamme was named an officer of the order in 2019.
A citation for her investiture hails LaFlamme as one of Canada's most recognizable journalists and an "inspirational role model in news broadcasting."
LaFlamme's abrupt dismissal from CTV's flagship newscast in August prompted surprise and concern that she may have been ousted due to her appearance, which Bell Media has denied.
Other honourees expected to receive their insignia today include brewer John Sleeman, Cirque du Soleil co-founder Gilles Ste-Croix and race car driver Ron Fellows.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
Trudeau, in call with Ford, says use of notwithstanding clause is 'wrong and inappropriate'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday that his pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause in legislation intended to keep education workers from striking is 'wrong and inappropriate.'
Ontario legislation imposing contract on education workers set to pass today
The Ontario government is expected to pass legislation today that will impose a contract on 55,000 education workers ahead of a planned walkout.
Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in U.S. illegally
David DePape, the Canadian man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday.
Fall mini-budget aims to help Canada compete with U.S. clean energy investments
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is to table her mid-year budget update in the House of Commons today focused heavily on driving investment to Canada's clean energy industries in response to new American tax incentives signed into law last summer.
Annual flu shot can greatly reduce risk of stroke in adults, Canadian researchers say
Getting the flu shot can significantly reduce the chances of having a stroke, according to a new Canadian study.
EXCLUSIVE | All 'Freedom Convoy' truckers, donors could be drawn into class-action lawsuit over protest disruption
Lawyer leading class-action lawsuit over Ottawa protest wants to add all Freedom Convoy truckers and donors as defendants to multimillion-dollar litigation
Global supply chain could see some improvements, but food inflation continuing to gouge Canadians
Russia’s decision to allow Ukraine to export grains once again has seen an improvement in wheat prices, but Canadians won’t likely see significant changes on their grocery bills until spring 2023.
One person dead after overnight fire at seniors residence in Brampton
One person has died following an overnight fire at a seniors residence in Brampton, police confirm.
Toronto Pearson announces express security lines ahead of travel surge
Canada's busiest airport says it will offer passengers a way to bypass long security lineups as it looks ahead to a winter travel surge and tries to avoid a repeat of the travel chaos seen earlier this year.
WATCH LIVE | Convoy leaders, Tamara Lich, set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
Three organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa are to appear today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
CHEO postponing some surgeries, redeploying staff to deal with 'major surge' of patients
CHEO is cancelling some non-urgent surgeries, procedures and clinic appointments and redeploying clinicians to free up staff as it deals with a "major surge" in patients this fall.
Ryan Reynolds interested in buying Ottawa Senators: report
Ryan Reynolds is interested in buying the Ottawa Senators, People magazine is reporting.
Thick fog causes near-zero visibility across Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a Fog Advisory stating visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.
Local boards confirm what schools will close Friday
Six local school boards confirm they will close in the event of a strike by CUPE members, including Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board.
Barrie public school placed in hold and secure for police investigation
Police initiated a hold and secure at Cundles Heights Public School on Wednesday for a brief time.
Kitchener man arrested for weapons incident from October
A 31-year-old male from Kitchener has been arrested and charged in connection to an incident involving a knife.
Collision in Guelph leads to road closures
Ontario Provincial Police tweeted Thursday morning that Whitelaw Road in Guelph is closed between Wellington Road 124 and Niska Road.
Fatal crash near Ingersoll
Middlesex OPP are investigating a fatal collision that happened near Thames Centre. First responders were called to the scene on Putnam Road around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a serious, single-vehicle crash.
Crash causes traffic delays in west London
A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in west London Thursday morning. London fire and EMS could be seen on the scene as well as a tow truck.
Hundreds of bus cancellations and delays in London region
Hundreds of bus routes are delayed or cancelled Thursday morning due to the fog.
Crash causes Lakeshore Road Closure
OPP are reporting a road closure in Lakeshore. Naylor Sideroad is closed between South Middle Road and North Talbot Road following a two-vehicle crash.
Chatham woman arrested after allegedly threatening neighbour, throwing drink at police officer
Chatham-Kent police say a local woman is facing charges after a dispute with a neighbour.
CLIMATE FEATURE
CLIMATE FEATURE | Inuit community leads Arctic shift to clean energy
For many years, Inukjuak, like many communities in the north, has relied on diesel to heat homes, keep the lights on, and power its institutions. Diesel is a potentially hazardous fuel, which can only be delivered to the community when the ice thaws. Spills can be catastrophic in communities which rely on hunting and fishing for food. Now, for the first time in the region, construction his underway on a massive hydroelectric project. When it’s completed, it will replace diesel at the community’s primary source of energy, and provide a surplus which Inukjuak will sell to Hydro-Quebec.
Quebec solidaire will swear mandatory oath to King -- and introduce a bill to make it optional
The party will table a new bill to make the oath optional. To introduce it, however, deputies must be present at the national assembly -- and to do that, they have to pledge allegiance to the Crown.
Quebec eyes new bill to make oath to King optional, but will it be enough to change the rules?
The Quebec government says it intends to soon table a bill to make swearing an oath to the King optional for MNAs in the national assembly, even though it remains unclear whether or not the province has the power to do that without amending the Canadian constitution.
P.E.I. police seek other alleged victims as Catholic priest is charged with sex crimes
A retired Roman Catholic priest is facing multiple sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents on P.E.I. in the 1990s.
'Visibly shaken up': Alleged Fredericton carjacking ends outside Salisbury, N.B.
Chris Brown says he couldn't believe it when he heard how one of his vehicles was stolen Wednesday morning.
Racist, homophobic graffiti written on car in Bridgewater, N.S.
Police in Bridgewater, N.S., are investigating after racist and homophobic graffiti was written on a car earlier this week.
Manitoba government plans to stick to set election date of October 2023
Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the Progressive Conservative government is not planning to call an early election.
Two councillors who endorsed Glen Murray ousted from mayor's inner circle
Winnipeg's new mayor has announced who will be in his inner circle, leaving some members who endorsed his opponent Glen Murray on the outside looking in.
Winnipeg police arrest two after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween
Two adults are facing a slew of charges after multiple children were given cannabis gummies on Halloween night.
City crews shift focus toward snow and ice on well-used roads and sidewalks
The City of Calgary says crews are still out working on clearing roads to help make commutes safer for drivers and pedestrians.
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast cools off into more snow
Calgary will have gone 258 days without seeing temperatures this cold – also, it will be snowing.
Alberta slightly below national average in health-care spending
A new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows Alberta will spend an estimated $38.7 billion on health care in 2022.
'Overwhelming evidence': U.S. judge denies release for man accused of kidnapping, raping Edmonton girl
Noah Madrano – the man accused on state charges of luring, kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl – has been denied bail release ahead of his trial on U.S. federal charges.
More than 8,000 students absent from Edmonton Public Schools due to illness
The number of students absent from Edmonton Public Schools on Nov. 1 reached a level not seen since January.
Canada expected to hit $331 billion in health spending in 2022, but COVID-19 costs on the decline
Canada is expected to hit $331 billion in health spending in 2022, according to new estimates, but the steep increase in health spending caused by the pandemic seems to sliding back down — despite COVID-19 hospitalization rates exceeding those of 2021.
'Always a hero': Thousands pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang
Fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang had an extraordinary and unwavering faith in humanity, her family said during an emotional funeral service Wednesday.
Whitecaps react to prison sentence for coach who sexually assaulted players
After former Vancouver Whitecaps women's coach Bob Birarda was sentenced to prison time, the team's CEO Axel Schuster issued a statement praising the four young players who told police what their coach had done to them.
Vancouver, Surrey open up cold-weather shelter spaces
Metro Vancouver's two largest cities have opened up extra shelter spaces as overnight temperatures are forecast to dip close to freezing in the coming days.
WATCH LIVE | Convoy leaders, Tamara Lich, set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
Three organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa are to appear today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Fall mini-budget aims to help Canada compete with U.S. clean energy investments
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is to table her mid-year budget update in the House of Commons today focused heavily on driving investment to Canada's clean energy industries in response to new American tax incentives signed into law last summer.
Emergencies Act inquiry hears from protester Pat King, 'Freedom Convoy' lawyer
Testimony from key players in the 'Freedom Convoy' protests continued in Ottawa on Wednesday, with the Public Order Emergency Commission hearing from lawyer Keith Wilson, and a few of the faces of the protests: Tom Marazzo and Pat King. Here are the highlights from Wednesday's hearing.
-
Annual flu shot can greatly reduce risk of stroke in adults, Canadian researchers say
Getting the flu shot can significantly reduce the chances of having a stroke, according to a new Canadian study.
-
Canada expected to hit $331 billion in health spending in 2022, but COVID-19 costs on the decline
Canada is expected to hit $331 billion in health spending in 2022, according to new estimates, but the steep increase in health spending caused by the pandemic seems to sliding back down — despite COVID-19 hospitalization rates exceeding those of 2021.
-
-
Twitter will not reinstate banned users without 'clear process,' Musk says
Banned accounts will not be allowed back onto Twitter until the social media platform has 'a clear process for doing so,' Elon Musk tweeted in the early hours on Wednesday, giving more clarity about the potential return of Twitter's most famous banned user, former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Look up! Meteor showers, a lunar eclipse and Uranus at opposition among major astronomical events for November
Astronomy enthusiasts have much to look forward to this November as meteor showers, a lunar eclipse and Uranus shining at its brightest are among the major events visible in the night sky this month.
Transgender soul pioneer Jackie Shane subject of Heritage Minute
Groundbreaking transgender soul singer Jackie Shane is the focus of a new Heritage Minute.
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal that they're married
A former Miss Argentina and former Miss Puerto Rico shocked and delighted fans by announcing their surprise marriage on Instagram.
Former CBS president must pay $30.5M for insider trading
CBS and its former president, Leslie Moonves, will pay $30.5 million as part of an agreement with the New York attorney general's office, which says the network's executives conspired with a Los Angeles police captain to conceal sexual assault allegations against Moonves.
Employers concerned about worker burnout, retention amid tight job market: survey
A new survey says Canadian employers are concerned about employee burnout and high turnover amid the ongoing labour shortage.
Retailers turning to fees, shorter windows to reduce soaring returns
Stores are making it harder and more costly to bring back items as consumers remain hooked on a big pandemic habit: online shopping.
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
Going to win US$1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash
U.S. Powerball lottery players have a chance Wednesday night, to win an estimated US$1.2 billion jackpot, the second-largest pool in its 30-year history.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau talks parental leave and friendship with Meghan on 'Archetypes' podcast
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appeared on a podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, where the two talked about motherhood and reminisced about their friendship.
Cristian Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history
Cristian Javier and Houston's bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each.
Canada soccer coach summons roster to camp in Bahrain ahead of World Cup
Canada coach John Herdman has summoned his Major League Soccer troops for a camp and international friendly in Bahrain before assembling his full squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.
Former B.C. soccer coach Bob Birarda to spend 16 months in jail for sex offences
A provincial court judge in North Vancouver has handed a two-year sentence to Bob Birarda, a former Vancouver Whitecaps and Soccer Canada coach, for sex offences involving four female athletes.
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
Uber revenue jumps 72 per cent on strong demand for rides
Uber on Tuesday reported US$8.3 billion in revenue for the three months ending in September, a 72% increase from the prior year, fuelled by strong demand for rides and meal deliveries even as inflation and recession fears weigh on consumers.
'I was just ecstatic': 1970s muscle car found abandoned in Selkirk less than a day after theft
A 1970 muscle car that was stolen from the driveway of a Winnipeg man was found abandoned on a back road in Selkirk less than a day after the theft.