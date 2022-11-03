Former CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme among luminaries invested into Order of Canada

Lisa LaFlamme of Toronto is invested as an officer of the Order of Canada by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Lisa LaFlamme of Toronto is invested as an officer of the Order of Canada by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination

A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home.

Rare Pikachu, Kobe's sneakers - a hidden vault guards it all

The ordinary brown brick building, tucked within a nondescript block on a street in Delaware, would probably not garner much attention if it weren't for the razor wire and armed guards outside -- hints that something important lay inside, possibly even precious.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social