Former CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme among luminaries invested into Order of Canada

OTTAWA -

Former CTV national news anchor Lisa LaFlamme is among the luminaries invested into the Order of Canada.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon decorated 44 appointees at a ceremony at Rideau Hall this morning.

LaFlamme was named an officer of the order in 2019.

A citation for her investiture hails LaFlamme as one of Canada's most recognizable journalists and an "inspirational role model in news broadcasting."

LaFlamme's abrupt dismissal from CTV's flagship newscast in August prompted surprise and concern that she may have been ousted due to her appearance, which Bell Media has denied.

Other honourees who received their insignia today included brewer John Sleeman, Cirque du Soleil co-founder Gilles Ste-Croix and race car driver Ron Fellows.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022