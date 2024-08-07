Canada

    • Former CSIS director David Vigneault joins U.S. strategic intelligence firm

    CSIS Director David Vigneault prepares to appear before the Special Committee on the Canada—People's Republic of China Relationship, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, April 29, 2024. The outgoing head of Canada's spy agency is joining an American strategic intelligence firm that is waging war against intellectual property theft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    The outgoing head of Canada's spy agency is joining an American strategic intelligence firm that is waging war against intellectual property theft.

    Strider Technologies says in a press release that David Vigneault is the new managing director of its global intelligence unit.

    Vigneault said last month he was stepping down as director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service after seven years in the job.

    He said he was proud of the work he did to bring CSIS "out of the shadows" and raise awareness about its efforts to guard against foreign interference.

    Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc named career intelligence official Vanessa Lloyd as the interim director of CSIS effective July 20.

    Lloyd is expected to serve in the role for six months or until a new permanent director is appointed.

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

